Billie Eilish Can't Name a Single Van Halen Member But the Band's Bassist Says It's ''Cool''

Billie Eilish is sorry to that band.

A couple of weeks ago, the 17-year-old singer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel where she talked to the host about her historic Grammys nominations, her first-ever award show performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, on turning 18 and on dealing with fame.

But what people online have recently picked up on is that when the "Bad Buy" singer was asked if she could name any member of American rock band Van Halen, she responded, "Who?"

To which Kimmel jokingly replied, "I'm going to start crying."

And because it's 2019 and nothing gets past people on the internet—even if the interview is from a month prior—people took to social media to give the teen star a hard time over not knowing who Van Halen is. Mind you, the band formed in 1972 and Eilish wasn't born until 2001.

Further, the pop star was only 10-years-old when the band put out their latest album in 2012, A Different Kind of Truth.

Now, the band's bassist, Wolfgang Van Halen has some words for those going on about the "Lovely" singer.