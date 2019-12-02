Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Makes History With Cosmopolitan U.K. Cover

Jonathan Van Ness just made history by covering Cosmopolitan U.K.

"First non-female cover star in 35 years," the Queer Eye star tweeted on Monday. "Thanks for having me @CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN."

As fans will recall, Boy George covered the magazine in 1984. One Direction's Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson also graced the front of the publication in 2012.

Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary and prefers he/him pronouns, wore a Christian Siriano gown and Nike sneakers for the January issue. Of course, the grooming guru's co-stars were thrilled about the major milestone.

"THIS IS SO AWESOME, JACKAAAAAYYY!!!" fashion expert Tan France wrote on Instagram. "I'M OVER THE MOON FOR YOU, AND YOU LOOK AMAZING!"

"LOOK AT OUR LITTLE BABY!!!" home design head Bobby Berk added.

In the cover story, the Netflix celeb covered a number of topics.