Taylor Swift Continues to Prove She's Joe Alwyn's No. 1 Fan

She'll be there if you're the toast of the town, babe.

Taylor Swift is showing support for her longtime love, Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer took to Instagram on Monday to "like" her actor beau's post about his upcoming role in FX's A Christmas Carol miniseries. Alwyn, who portrays Bob Cratchit, stars alongside Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, and Charlotte Riley in the miniseries, which was executive produced by writer Steven Knight, as well as Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, and Kate Crowe.

"Hard to fill the shoes once worn by Kermit. But I tried. Tune in this Christmas," Alwyn wrote alongside a video preview of the miniseries. "Thanks @fxnetworks @tomhardy @bbc @andyserkis @nickmurfpix and all."

Shortly after Alwyn's post went up on Instagram, his girlfriend of over three years hit the heart button. Clearly, she's ready to see Alwyn's latest performance. As Swift fans will know, she was by his side throughout award season earlier this year as he promoted his films The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots.