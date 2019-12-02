Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2019

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 12:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Netflix December New Releases

Netflix/Blake Little/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

The holidays just came early!

December is here and Netflix has already begun rolling out some of the most popular and highly-anticipated holiday titles. These festive additions include Netflix originals like The Christmas Prince 2: The Royal Baby, A Family Reunion Christmas and season one of Home for Christmas.

There are plenty of throwbacks heading to Netflix's December line-up as well, starting with Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lavagirl and Burlesque.

Premiering on December 6 is the critically-acclaimed film Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern. It also marks the release of the fifth and final season of Fuller House. More critically-acclaimed titles include The Danish Girl and Malcom X, which will be available to stream later in the month.

Stand-up fans will be delighted with Netflix's upcoming comedy lineup as it features specials from Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart and Michelle Wolf.

Curious to see what else is coming to Netflix this December? Read on to see the complete list: 

Photos

Best Classic Holiday Movies

Available December 1
Dead Kids

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Ban

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Available December 2
Team Kaylie: Part 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

Available December 4
Let's Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Netflix December New Releases - Austin Powers

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Available December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Home for Christmas: Season 1

V Wars

Greenleaf: Season 4

Available December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas: Season 1

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Available December 8

From Paris With Love

Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes At Night

Available December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Available December 11

The Sky Is Pink

Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Available December 13
6 Underground

Available December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Available December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Available December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Netflix December New Releases - Kevin Hart

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Available December 19
After the Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Available December 22

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Available December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Available December 24
Carole and Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch

Available December 25

Sweetheart

Available December 26
The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast and Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Available December 27
The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Netflix December New Releases - Secret Life of Pets 2

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Available December 30
Alexa and Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Available December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2

The Neighbor

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Netflix , Movies , TV , Holidays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.