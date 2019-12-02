Cyber Monday 2019 Deals From Walmart, Target, Best Buy & More

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 11:15 AM
HAPPY CYBER MONDAY! Do you have any shopping left in you, fair-weathered friends? Well, we sure hope so because if you missed out on any of the weekend deals fashionistas, there are cyber deals happening ALL day today on tons of fan favorite fashion brands. From Walmart to Target to Best Buy to Wayfair and more, we've got you covered.
Here are some of your must-have brands Cyber Monday steals:
• Walmart: Shop 40% off home, electronics & decor, 30% off toys, kitchen, baby & beauty, 25% off all clothing.
• Target: Take 25% off beauty & skincare, 50% off on kitchen, electronics & toys, take 30% off PLUS an extra 15% off on all clothing, save $20 when you spend $100 on same day delivery.
• Best Buy: Save $50-$350 on all flat screen TVs, save an additional 25%-30% off on all gaming, wearable tech, cameras & smart home devices.
• Wayfair: Enjoy up to 80% off + FREE SHIPPING
•For more, check out our Best Cyber Monday Sales 2019 A-Z!
Here are 11 of our favorites below.
A vivid mix of 16 high performance velvety-rich textures and mesmerizing finishes in mattes, satins, shimmers and metallics. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25% off beauty and makeup TODAY only!
This burnout velvet mini dress is beautifully bohemian, flirty and fun—perfect for holiday parties. Add your favorite winter beret and you'll be stylish head-to-toe. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25% off all Scoop x Walmart's holiday collection TODAY only!
Designed in signature pink with rolling wheels, this camper opens to reveal so much more! Simply press the button at the top of the vehicle to activate a magical feature: the side panel opens, the top pops up and the front and back of the camper expand to create a play space more than 2 feet long! Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25%-30% off all toys TODAY only!
The slender and stylish Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker offers consumers a space-saving design to fit their countertop, but still delivers the delicious taste and unparalleled convenience that the Keurig brand is known for. Available in a variety of fun colors. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25%-30% off all home and smart devices TODAY only!
Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25%-30% off all electronics and smart devices TODAY only!
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in white. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25%-30% off all electronics and smart devices TODAY only!
The high-performance, 325-watt KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is reason enough for you to get busy in the kitchen. Also available in aqua. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 40%-50% off select kitchen and home items TODAY only!
Powered by Google Assistant, this smart speaker lets you use voice commands to manage schedules, play music and check the weather. Available in a variety of fun colors. Cyber Monday Deal: take 25%-30% off select items TODAY only!
You'll be the center of attention in this show-stopping tartan plaid set that'll cause of red fashion emergency! Pair it with a cherry lippy this holiday season and you'll be picture perfect. Cyber Monday Deal: Take 25% off all Scoop x Walmart's holiday collection TODAY only!
This set includes a saucepan with lid, pour saucepan with straining lid, saute pan with helper handle and lid, Dutch oven with straining lid, stockpot with lid, small skillet, large skillet and steamer insert. It's oven-safe, dishwasher-safe and fridge/freezer-safe; is compatibale with gas, electric smooth top and induction stoves; and the cast stainless steel cool grip stick handles are contoured for a secure grip and designed to stay cool. Cyber Monday Deal: take 80% off from a variety of items TODAY only!
This top-reviewed XL air fryer has 8 built-in smart programs including fries, pork, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak, fish, and pizza. It offers a wide temperature range of 180◦F-400◦F and a cooking timer for up to 30 minutes. Featuring a new built-in alarm function that reminds the user to shake or check the food in 5, 10, and 15-minute increments.Cyber Monday Deal: take 80% off from a variety of items TODAY only!
