Influencer Miroslava Duma Was "Given 7 Months to Live" After Rare Lung Disease Diagnosis

Miroslava Duma is sharing a very personal message with her fans.

The social media influencer, who currently has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, took to the platform to talk about her health. In her post, Duma writes that she was diagnosed with a rare lung disease earlier this year.

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with a rare lung disease, and given 7 months to live. It was crazy scary then, but looking back, I realise that the past few months of recovery were possibly the happiest months of my entire life," Duma tells her followers. "I suddenly stopped running the marathon and realized how much I love life, how beautiful our world is and how much I want to stay here. With the people I love."

Duma writes that, for the first time in her life life, she "saw the bright blue of the skies" as well as the "beautiful green of the trees."