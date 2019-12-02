Lil Bub, the Internet's Cutest Viral Cat, Has Died At Age 8

Today is a sad day for the internet.

Lil Bub has passed away. On Sunday, the adorable Internet-famous cat, known for her web series Lil Bub's Big Show died at the age of 8. Her owner Mike Bridavsky shared the devastating news with fans on Monday, penning an emotional tribute on the fan-favorite feline's official social media pages.

Sharing a side-by-side picture of himself and Bub from their first meeting in 2011 and their final photo on December 2019, Bridavsky detailed Bub's health issues and her final moments.

"On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet," he wrote. "BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning."