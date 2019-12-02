Harry Styles Is Heartbreakingly Sad and Lonely in "Adore You" Video Trailer

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 10:26 AM
Harry Styles has lost his smile and the world is growing darker.
The One Direction star, who is set to release his second solo album Fine Line on Dec. 13, just dropped a trailer for his upcoming "Adore You" video. In the two minute teaser, we see a sad Styles on the island of Eroda, which is "Adore" spelled backwards. As the narrator explains, Eroda is "shaped unmistakably like a frown" and is "home to an all but forgotten fishing village that has had perpetual cloud cover for as long as anyone can remember."
The narrator later refers to Styles as "The Boy," who has been "peculiar" from the "moment he entered the world." We then see Styles' stunning smiling literally set an umbrella on fire.
"No one ever meant to be mean towards him, but in a town grown used to way things were, no one knew what to do with something... different," the narrator says. "They did their very best to ignore it, hoping it would go away, and eventually so did The Boy. He had lost his smile and without it the world grew darker, the wind colder, and the ocean more violent."
We later see Styles in the water, looking out at the ocean waves. It's during this time that he spots a fish on a rock and decides to toss it back into the ocean.
It appears that Styles realizes in this moment that he and the fish are both just trying hard to find their place in the world, much like everyone else.
As Styles fans will remember, the 25-year-old artist previously told Rolling Stone that his new album will be about "having sex and feeling sad." And, from the looks of this trailer, it appears that Styles is staying true to his word.
The official "Adore You" video premieres on Friday, Dec. 6.
