Jay Leno Breaks His Silence on Gabrielle Union's America's Got Talent Firing

Jay Leno has found himself in a prime-time controversy.

Late last month, news unexpectedly broke that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning to America's Got Talent as judges.

While NBC said the judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years, Dwyane Wade shared on Twitter that his wife was fired. In addition, reports surfaced claiming Gabrielle expressed concern over "offensive" incidents during her time on the show.

One of those circumstances was when Jay reportedly made an inappropriate joke while serving as a guest host.

"Leno made a crack about a painting on display in a hallway of Simon Cowell, the show's executive producer and judge, surrounded by his dogs," Variety reported. "Leno joked that the pets looked like something one would find 'on the menu at a Korean restaurant.'"