Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are in a "Great" Co-Parenting Space

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.

The topic came up after fans watched Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the episode, viewers saw the Cleveland Cavaliers player gift the reality star a diamond necklace, a pink ring and a card for her birthday. However, Khloe made it clear there's "nothing romantic" between the two stars.

At one point, a fan tweeted she wished "Tristan never messed up" and recalled how the now-exes were "so cute together."

"Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK," Khloe tweeted back, "but we are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."

Another follower also showed Khloe support.

"He's True's daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father," the Good American head continued. "Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I'm not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."