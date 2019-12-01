Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Celebrate Their Son's 1st Birthday

Sun., Dec. 1, 2019

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramerand husband Mike Caussin are celebrating their youngest son today! 

Their little one, Jace Joseph Caussin, turns one today and his party looked like it was a hit. 

On Nov. 29, the 35-year-old posted a series of pictures of her bundle joy on Instagram, writing: "And just like that my baby boy is ONE. God knew exactly what he was doing when he blessed us with you. You're my favorite little boy in the world and I'll forever be thankful I'm your momma. #myboy" 

In another picture posted earlier this weekend, Kramer wrote: "I know you're 1 Jace, but you will always be my baby. On the way back to Nashville with my one year old for his big birthday party tonight." 

Little Jace was all smiles for the camera when it came to posing with her adorable birthday cake that read "Prince Jace."

When it was time to sing happy birthday and blow out the candles, however, his big sister, Jolie Rae Caussin and his momma. His father, on the other hand, played dress up as a toy truck to surprise Jace's little friends. 

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Most Candid Confessions

In a series of pictures from his birthday party, Kramer wrote: "First birthday party for the prince. #myboy" 

From candids with the family of four to an adorable group photo of Jace and three other baby boys, it's safe to say his first birthday was a hit. 

Jana Kramer

Many of Kramer's friends also showed some birthday love to her one-year-old son. Shawn Jonhson commented on one of her posts: "Most beautiful baby boy and most beautiful mama!"

Author Emily Giffin also commented on Kramer's post about Jace always being her baby, writing: "Yes he will!! But ONE is an actual baby!!!!"

Kramer and Caussin announced they were expecting another child together in June of last year, following multiple miscarriages. "Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way and couldn't be more excited!" Kramer shared in an Instagram post. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4!"

Seven months before the big announcement, the country singer had revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

"Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone. And I know I'm not," she wrote alongside a photo of the sonogram. "This, unfortunately, isn't my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."

