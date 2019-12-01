Soccer Player Benik Afobe Shares His 2-Year-Old Daughter Passed Away

Soccer player Benik Afobe shared heartbreaking news over the weekend.

The athlete, who plays soccer for Bristol City, announced on Sunday that his daughter, Amora, tragically passed away earlier this week.

She was only 2-years-old.

"It is with extreme heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening," Benik said in a statement, which was shared on Twitter by Henry Winter, a Times Sports' writer.

"Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection," the statement continued. "Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side."

Upon hearing the news, the Bristol City team took to social media to send their love and condolences to the Afobe family.