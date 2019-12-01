Taylor Swift Talks About the ''Weirdness'' of Cats in British Vogue Cover Story

It's safe to say Taylor Swiftis ending 2019 on a strong note.

The 29-year-old singer recently made history at the 2019 American Music Awards by winning more AMAs than any other artist. While Michael Jackson has held the record with 24, Swift surpassed it after winning Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock album thanks to Lover. What's more, the pop songstress was also honored during the AMAs this year when she received the Artist of the Decade Award.

It's no doubt that Swift has had one hell of a decade. The "Lover" singer also became Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade. Billboard announced that the singer would receive the momentous award at its 2019 Women in Music Event, which highlights the industry's most powerful female artists and executives.

Now, the singer is gracing the cover of British Vogue's January issue ahead of the Dec. 20 premiere date of Cats.

Appropriately enough, the singer sat down with Andrew Lloyd Webber—who composed the 1981 Cats musical based on the 1939 poetry collection by T.S. Eliot—to talk about the impact of Tom Hooper's cinematic adaptation of Cats, about the music writing process, whether Swift would ever side-step into acting and about the "weirdness" of Cats, which the singer stars in.