Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube After 8 Months

She's baaaack...

On Sunday, Lori Loughlin's 20-year-old daughter and former social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli posted a new, edited YouTube video, her first since her parents were indicted in connection with a massive college admissions scandal more than eight months ago, and currently face trial and potential jail sentences. The footage shows her sitting in a bedroom and calmly addressing the elephant in the room...without actually talking about the elephant in the room.

"Hi everybody, it's Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel," said the YouTube star, who has more than 1.9 million subscribers on the social media network. "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed..it's just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn't know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just because I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Olivia Jade grappled with the idea of returning to YouTube.

"A part of me is like, should I come back to YouTube right now, 'cause it's been so long and I actually really, really miss it," she said. "Like, I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I'm really passionate about, it's something I really like to do. But I also didn't know, I debated for like, seven or eight months, like, well if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back, and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back."