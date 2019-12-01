Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson "Doing Well Together" Amid Her Recovery

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 10:16 AM
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong, weeks after breakup rumors, as he helps support her amid her recovery from vocal cord surgery.
She and the 22-year-old fellow pop star have been dating for at least two months, following her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth, and recently spent the Thanksgiving holiday together in Nashville with her family, including her mother Tish Cyrus and siblings Noah Cyrus and Trace Cyrus.
"Cody came out to Nashville for Miley's birthday and stayed for Thanksgiving," a source told E! News. "Miley's family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay. They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley's family house. Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew."
About a week ago, Miley, Cody and her family celebrated her 27th birthday, which she dubbed her "silent" birthday, as doctors told her to rest her voice as she recovers from her surgery.
"Cody has been very supportive throughout her recovery and she is very happy with him," the source told E! News. "They are doing well together."
The two singers had recently became the target of breakup rumors, seemingly spurred by a short break in social media posts featuring each other.
Meanwhile, Miley is "making a swift recovery" following her surgery, the source said, adding that she and Cody recently traveled from Nashville back to Los Angeles so she could attend her doctor's appointments.
"Her vocal cords are healing, so she can talk a bit, but her voice get tired if she overdoes it," the insider said. "She can't sing yet but is looking forward to getting back to that."
On Saturday night, Miley and Cody stepped out together to attend Billy Idol's 64th birthday dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant. As seen in an Instagram Live video posted on the rocker's page, Miley did speak a few words at the party.
Miley and Cody had dressed up as Billy and then-girlfriend Perri Lister for Halloween.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
"Happy B-day BFI!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of her and Billy. "Was my honor to celebrate with you @billyidol veeeeerrrrryyyyyyy stoked you are on this earth at the same time as me and to have experienced your artistry (& kindness) first hand."
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
"Happy birthday @billidol," Cody wrote. "The motherf--king king."
