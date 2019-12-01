Dwyane Wade Fires Back at Trolls Who Mocked His Son's Look

Dwyane Wade won't stand for people making fun of his kids.

On Thanksgiving, his wife and actress Gabrielle Union shared on her Instagram page a sweet family photo showing her with the NBA star, his 12-year-old son Zion and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. Many users quickly criticized the older child over his acrylic nails and crop top.

"I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," Wade tweeted on Saturday. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Others praised Wade.

"Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they're embracing their son's individuality," tweeted user @Miata_Shanay. "(Damnit I'm crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn't a thing. That child is free & happy."

"As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them," Wade replied.