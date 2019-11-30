Shawn Mendes Cancels Brazil Concert Due to Illness

Shawn Mendes is on the mend.

The 21-year-old Canadian singer revealed via his Instagram Story on Saturday that he is suffering from laryngitis and a sinus infection and will have to cancel his second concert in São Paulo, Brazil, which was set to take place that evening. He had performed in the city the previous night.

"São Paulo, I'm so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, and to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords," Mendes wrote. "It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice."

"I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight," he continued. "I promise I will make it up to you next time I'm back in South America. Te amo."