Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Are All Smiles Enjoying a Black Friday Date Night

Black Friday shopping is out and a Black Friday date night is so in.

On Friday, Nov. 30, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were all smiles while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at the Staples Center.

While the two usually opt to stray away from the public eye when it comes to showing some PDA, the two looked head over heels with each other as they watched the basketball game. The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars watched the Lakers play against the Washington Wizards and take home on the win with a score of 125-103.

The 25-year-old actress was wearing a long black mock turtleneck dress paired with black tights and platform shoes while the 38-year-old actor was wearing an all-black suit with a red sweatshirt underneath and matching black platform shoes as well. Can you say relationship goals?

Recently, the two lovebirds have opened up about their relationship on separate occasions during interviews with several publications.