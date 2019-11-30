Jenelle Evans Takes Kids to Cracker Barrel on First Thanksgiving After Breakup

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 11:11 AM

Jenelle Evansand her family spent their Thanksgiving away from home, and for the first time in at least four years, away from her ex-husband, David Eason.

The 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star and her mom, Barbara Evans, treated her kids, sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, and daughter Ensley, 2, to an all-American holiday dinner at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Nashville. Bring on the all-you-can-eat biscuits!

One of the restaurant's waitresses, Gabrielle Smith, posted on Twitter on Friday a photo of the family posing with her and two co-workers, writing, "Hey Yall ! Got to take care of @PBandJenelley_1 and her family on my BUSY shift @CrackerBarrel in Nashville on Thursday...Such an amazing nice family plus barb was there...I hope my service was wonderful !"

Jenelle retweeted her and wrote earlier, "Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself."

Gabrielle told E! News that they arrived around 3 p.m. and were "all wonderful and sweet." The group ordered off the Thanksgiving menu and Jenelle seemed happy to be enjoying dinner with her family.

Jenelle announced on October 31 that she and her children have moved away from David, her husband and Ensley's father. The two wed two years ago and have been together since late 2015, when they met on Tinder.

After their split, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David, accusing him of domestic abuse. She stated that she is concerned for her and her children's safety.

The breakup comes months after David drew controversy and calls from fans for Jenelle to leave him when he killed his wife's dog Nugget because he felt the pet threatened their daughter. The ordeal led the couple to temporarily lose custody of Ensley and Kaiser, as well as David's older daughter Maryssa, and also spurred MTV to fire Jenelle from Teen Mom 2. Jenelle's mother has long had custody of Jace.

The split also took place a year after Jenelle reported to police that David had assaulted her. She later called the incident a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding."

Earlier this month, David commented on Facebook this week that he is not heartbroken over the split, writing, "I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me."

