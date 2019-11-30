Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend With Hilarious Thanksgiving Holiday Onesie

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019

Well played again, Chrissy Teigen.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lip Sync Battle star and model trolled her husband John Legend in a hilarious way. She and two friends wore short-sleeve onesies bearing People's recent magazine cover declaring the singer the Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

"Great pic guys we all look great!!! @bronwynreedofficial @chefpaulbarbosa," Teigen wrote on her Instagram page on Black Friday, alongside a photo of the three sitting with her and Legend's youngest child, son Miles, 1, who did not wear a matching onesie.

"Stunning," the singer commented.

Teigen and Legend, who are also parents to daughter Luna, 3, spent the Thanksgiving holiday with both friends and family.

Teigen has often trolled her husband publicly.

In 2018, after the singer achieved EGOT status, Teigen made an Arthur reference.

Earlier this month, she pranked Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by carrying out the series' recurring jump scare.

Chrissy Teigen on Luna Making Her Iconic Meme Face

And of course, Teigen has often trolled her husband on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen, Friends, Onesies, Miles, Instagram

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

