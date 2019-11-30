Brazilian President Accuses Leonardo DiCaprio of Paying to Burn the Amazon

Leonardo DiCaprio: Oscar-winning actor, longtime Hollywood hottie, environmental activist...arsonist benefactor?

On Friday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused the star of financing fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, Reuters reported, adding that the leader appeared to be commenting on social media postings that claimed that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution made by DiCaprio.

The actor, whose organization earlier this year pledged to help save the Amazon, has not commented. The WWF has denied receiving a donation from him or obtaining photos from the firefighters, Reuters said.

"This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon," Bolsonaro told reporters in front of the presidential residence.

The right-wing leader's comments mark his latest attempt to cast blame for the forest fires in the world's largest tropical rainforest.