Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response to "Funny" Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber is not pregnant, OK?

The model, who has been spending time in Miami this week with husband Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to shut down pregnancy rumors. While in the Florida city, Hailey, 23, and Justin, 25, were spotted hanging out at the pool, while also enjoying some food and drinks together. Hailey, who recently celebrated her birthday, also spent time doing a photo-shoot at the beach in Miami.

Along with photos of the couple at the pool and the beach together, another picture surfaced online of the duo walking, with Hailey's hand placed over her stomach. This picture led social media to theorize, just based on hand placement alone, about a possible pregnancy.

After learning of the speculation, however, Hailey took to social media to respond to the rumors.

"The internet is funny!!" Hailey wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. "No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."