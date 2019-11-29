This Epic E.T. Reunion Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 1:46 PM

Henry Thomas, E.T.

He's back! Grab your tissues, because E.T. has returned! 

It's been 37 years since the release of Steven Spielberg's iconic movie, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In the film, we saw a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) befriend E.T. and help him return to his home planet, before he could be caught by the government. Now, almost 40 years later, E.T. has returned, just in time for the holidays, and is reuniting with his best pal, Elliott.

In the new commercial for Xfinity, we see two kids playing in the snow outside of a house when the holiday lights start to flicker. When the kids, a boy and a girl (much like the movie) go to investigate, they find E.T. hiding behind a snowman!

"Elliott?" E.T. says, believing the young boy is his old friend.

That's when adult Elliott appears outside behind the kids. When he sees E.T., he runs over and tells him, "You came back!"

He then introduces E.T. to his loved ones.

"My son," he says. "My family."

Elliott tells E.T. that "a lot" has changed since he was last there. Elliott's son even introduces E.T. to the internet.

We then see E.T. join the family for a meal, some fun in the snow, as well as a holiday movie.

Later, we see that E.T. is hoping to return home to his own family. So, does he make it back?

Watch the commercial above to find out and to see E.T. and Elliott's heartwarming reunion!

