Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Hasn't Spoken to Khloe Kardashian In "5 or 6 Years"

This family rift runs deep.

While speaking to her campmates on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that of all her children, Khloe Kardashian has had the hardest time accepting her transition.

"I went through every kid and Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through the whole process," the 70-year-old admitted. "It's been five or six years and I really haven't talked to her since."

"We were really close," she continued. "I raised her since she was five years old. I really don't know what her issues are."

In the past, however, Khloe has been adamant that it was not Caitlyn's transition that upset her, but rather how the Olympian had disrespected Kris Jenner in her Vanity Fair interview and tell-all book The Secrets Of My Life.

"I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform," Khloe has said. "With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up."