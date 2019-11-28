Twilight Star Kellan Lutz's Wife Brittany Is Pregnant With Their First Child

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Nov. 28, 2019 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kellan Lutz, 2019 Thanksgiving

Instagram

There's a baby on board for Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany!

The Twilight star announced the exciting news on Thanksgiving Day, writing on Instagram, "So much to be grateful for this year... and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :) Get here already." 

Kellan and Brittany's pregnancy announcement featured an adorable snapshot of the couple wearing matching denim jackets with a mini one for their future kiddo. 

It's certainly an unforgettable time for the actor and his wife, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary just a few weeks ago. Kellan commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt post dedicated to Brittany, which read, "You are the Eve to my Adam. The only woman in the world I see. Nothing compares to your beauty inside and outside."

Photos

The Twilight Saga Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kellan and Brittany's love story began in 2016. One year later, the actor confirmed he had popped the question

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kellan Lutz , Twilight , Couples , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.