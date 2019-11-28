Hailey and Justin Bieber Escape to Miami for Thanksgiving in the Sun

Bienvenidos a Miami, Hailey and Justin Bieber!

The inseparable celebrity couple traded in last year's Canadian Thanksgiving celebration for a much warmer forecast in Miami, Fla. Hailey and Justin were photographed soaking up the sun's rays on Thursday before digging into a feast with friends and family.

Hailey was on drink duty as she stepped out wearing a pair of vintage-inspired jeans and a striped tee, which she paired with oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her plus-one, who is currently rocking a platinum blonde 'do, stayed comfy in colorful Crocs and a shirt that read, "Drop the album already."

We couldn't agree more, Biebs!

Later on in the afternoon, Hailey and Justin were spotted relaxing by the pool.