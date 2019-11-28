The Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

There's a bun in the oven... and we're not talking about Thanksgiving turkey!

It's turning out to be an extra special holiday season for The Bachelor alum, Bekah Martinez. Why, you might ask? The 24-year-old reality TV personality shared the exciting news that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, are expecting their second child together.

On Thanksgiving day, Bekah took to Instagram to share the announcement with her followers. "Thankful," she captioned her post, alongside an adorable image of her with her husband and 9-month-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

"Let's just get into what you really came into this episode for," the reality TV personality began her latest podcast episode with co-host Jess Ambrose on Chatty Broads. "Yes, I'm pregnant again!"

"I was gonna do this whole thing of weaving it in, like, 'Thankful for life and thankful for love,'" she continued, with a huge smile on her face. "Whatever, this is a shameless plug for my second pregnancy."