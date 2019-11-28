Gabrielle Union Breaks Her Silence After Shocking America's Got Talent Exit

Gabrielle Union is feeling the love.

After making headlines the last few days, it looks like the Bring It On alum is ready to share her thoughts. Earlier this week, it was announced that she and Julianne Hough would exit the competition series after one season.

As if that weren't shocking enough, Variety reported that Union decided to leave the NBC show after expressing concern over an "offensive" incident that occurred, which involved Jay Leno. According to the publication, the 47-year-old star also experienced harsh criticism over her fashion and beauty looks, and was allegedly told her hairstyles were "too black" for viewers.

In light of the 47-year-old star's recent departure from America's Got Talent, she finally broke her silence on social media. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, the Breaking In actress expressed how much it meant to her to receive so much love and support.

"So many tears, so much gratitude," she began her caption. "THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever."