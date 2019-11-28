Gabrielle Union Breaks Her Silence After Shocking America's Got Talent Exit

Gabrielle Union is feeling the love. 

After making headlines the last few days, it looks like the Bring It On alum is ready to share her thoughts. Earlier this week, it was announced that she and Julianne Hough would exit the competition series after one season.

As if that weren't shocking enough, Variety reported that Union decided to leave the NBC show after expressing concern over an "offensive" incident that occurred, which involved Jay Leno. According to the publication, the 47-year-old star also experienced harsh criticism over her fashion and beauty looks, and was allegedly told her hairstyles were "too black" for viewers.

In light of the 47-year-old star's recent departure from America's Got Talent, she finally broke her silence on social media. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, the Breaking In actress expressed how much it meant to her to receive so much love and support.

"So many tears, so much gratitude," she began her caption. "THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever."

Hours before, she took to Twitter for the first time this week to praise Lena Waithe's film, Queen and Slim.

"Today's #WCWS are the wonderfully talented, stunning and gracious stars and creatives behind #QueenAndSlim," she shared tagging each individual on the platform,"she wrote. "@LenaWaithe @MissJodie @melinamatsoukas @IndyaMoore. Please make sure to see this beautiful, soon to be classic film this holiday!"

America's Got Talent, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union

NBC

Moreover, Union's husband, Dwayne Wade, didn't keep quiet about the chatter surround his wife. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old star took to Twitter to defend his leading lady.

"'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't" over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show," he wrote

"So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question," he continued. "But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture."

"As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that's US," Dwayne expressed in a following tweet.

Closing his thread, he shared, "So �� to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we've talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️"

It's clear Gabrielle will be missed on America's Got Talent, but we can't wait to see what great things she has planned next.

(NBC and E! are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

