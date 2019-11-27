Every New Photo From You Season 2 Has Us More Excited...And Scared

Ready to get a little creeped out before you settle in for a Thanksgiving feast?

We're now less than a month away from the return of You, the Lifetime-turned-Netflix drama that has the whole world confused about our love of Penn Badgley.

In the new season, Joe has moved to Los Angeles in an effort to escape his New York troubles (he murdered his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend and her best friend, and then found out the ex-girlfriend he thought he murdered was still alive, you know), and while he will always be an LA-hating New Yorker at heart, he's trying to make the city into some sort of home.