Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar Welcome Baby No. 6

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

According to Us Weekly, the parents welcomed their sixth child, a baby girl named Maryella Hope Duggar on Wednesday morning, Nov. 27.

The happy parents told the outlet exclusively: "On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!"

Baby Maryella joins older siblings Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason, and unsurprisingly has their own name starting with the letter "M." Anna's pregnancy was announced in April, just eight months following the birth of the couple's fifth child, Mason. Just as they did with the birth announcement, Jim Bob and Michelle were the ones to share the Josh and Anna, both 31, baby update.

As the grandparents, who have 19 children of their own, said on their website in April, "We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild! Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman!"