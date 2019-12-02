Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 4:00 AM

Amazon

HAPPY CYBER MONDAY!  Do you have any shopping left in you, Black Friday shoppers? Well, we sure hope so because if you missed out on any of the weekend deals, there are cyber deals happening ALL day today on tons of fan favorite fashion brands. One we're particularly ecstatic about is Amazon's Cyber Monday deals

Been mulling over a new smart device all year? With MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs marked down an extra $100 today, now's the time to add a new laptop to your life (or someone special on your list this year!) With Amazon's Echo 8 marked down to $100 from $130, with savings that great, you'll be able to manage your day at a glance (and save some bucks!)

From SodaStreams to Nespressos to Wusthof knife sets, there's so many cyber deals, it's hard to keep track of them all. We've handpicked clothing, smart devices, home decor and appliances and more so you don't have. Our favorite? These Jessica Simpson faux fur slippers, of course.

Here are 12 of our favorites below.

Best Cyber Monday Sales 2019 A to Z

Apple MacBook Pro

The latest MacBook Pro features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad - all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

$1800
$1500 Amazon
MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Cardigan

Cozy up in this oh-so-snuggly cardigan available in a variety of colors

$34
$22 Amazon
Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Slippers

Your feet will be warm and stylish in these Jessica Simpson faux fur slippers available in a variety of colors

$23
$20 Amazon
Echo Show 8

This Amazon Echo Show 8 will upgrade and manage your daily life in every way possible! 

$120
$100 Amazon
Wusthof Knife Block Set

You'll be able to tablescape the perfect cheese plate with these Wusthof luxury knives.

$500
$279 Amazon
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.

$199
$99 Amazon
Apple MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad - all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

$1100
$900 Amazon
Aprilaire 500M Whole House Humidifier

This humidifier can help you maintain optimal humidity in your home of 35% – 45% which has been shown to reduce the incidence of respiratory infections and symptoms related to allergies and asthma by minimizing the formation of bacteria and viruses, fungi, and dust mites.

$121
$102 Amazon
Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Curl up this weekend in this faux fur throw for sumptuous softness and a luxurious layer of cozy warmth.

$36
$34 Amazon
Faux Shearling Jacket

You'll stun the masses with this faux shearling jacket available in a variety of colors

$29
$24 Amazon
SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

$159
$128 Amazon
Nespresso Espesso & Coffee Machine

Create all your favorite coffee creations with this all-in-one espresso and coffee machine.

$259
$156 Amazon

Looking for more holiday shopping inspiration, or just some great sales? Check out our Cyber Monday round-up!

