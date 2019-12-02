Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
HAPPY CYBER MONDAY! Do you have any shopping left in you, Black Friday shoppers? Well, we sure hope so because if you missed out on any of the weekend deals, there are cyber deals happening ALL day today on tons of fan favorite fashion brands. One we're particularly ecstatic about is Amazon's Cyber Monday deals!
Been mulling over a new smart device all year? With MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs marked down an extra $100 today, now's the time to add a new laptop to your life (or someone special on your list this year!) With Amazon's Echo 8 marked down to $100 from $130, with savings that great, you'll be able to manage your day at a glance (and save some bucks!)
From SodaStreams to Nespressos to Wusthof knife sets, there's so many cyber deals, it's hard to keep track of them all. We've handpicked clothing, smart devices, home decor and appliances and more so you don't have. Our favorite? These Jessica Simpson faux fur slippers, of course.
Here are 12 of our favorites below.
The latest MacBook Pro features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad - all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.
Cozy up in this oh-so-snuggly cardigan available in a variety of colors.
Your feet will be warm and stylish in these Jessica Simpson faux fur slippers available in a variety of colors.
This Amazon Echo Show 8 will upgrade and manage your daily life in every way possible!
You'll be able to tablescape the perfect cheese plate with these Wusthof luxury knives.
Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.
The newest MacBook Air features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad - all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.
This humidifier can help you maintain optimal humidity in your home of 35% – 45% which has been shown to reduce the incidence of respiratory infections and symptoms related to allergies and asthma by minimizing the formation of bacteria and viruses, fungi, and dust mites.
Curl up this weekend in this faux fur throw for sumptuous softness and a luxurious layer of cozy warmth.
You'll stun the masses with this faux shearling jacket available in a variety of colors.
Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
Create all your favorite coffee creations with this all-in-one espresso and coffee machine.
