Melissa Benoist Shares Her Domestic Violence Survival Story in Deeply Personal Video

Note: The following story contains sensitive information that may not be suitable to all readers.

Melissa Benoist is ready to share her story.

On Wednesday, the Supergirl actress took to Instagram to open up about her domestic violence survival story. "So I don't normally do things like this but I've written something that I want to share, and I wanted it to stay my words and not have to edit it down for publishing," she began her detailed and personal video. "I'm gonna read it out loud, and I'm quite nervous so bear with me."

While the 31-year-old star didn't name her abuser, she did share that he was her partner for quite some time and younger than her.

"I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether," she said, before describing her abuser. "He was a magnanimous person, who didn't really give you a choice not to be drawn to him. He could be charming, funny, manipulative, devious."