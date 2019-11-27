Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union for ''Standing Up'' Against America's Got Talent

Dwyane Wade is standing behind his wife, Gabrielle Union, following her departure from America's Got Talent after expressing concern over "offensive" incidents that took place on the set.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the 37-year-old former basketball player took to Twitter to defend his wife after news broke over the weekend that the 47-year-old actress and Julianne Hough would be exiting the NBC competition after one season.

"'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't" over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show," Wade tweeted this morning.

Respectively, many fans and followers of AGT and Union have also taken to social media to offer their support for the actress during this time—expressing that her departure feels like "retaliation" and also praising Union for standing up for other marginalized communities (according to a report, when visiting the AGT offices Jay Leon "made a crack about a painting no display in a hallway Simon Cowell, the show's executive producer and judge, surrounded by his dogs. Leno joked that the pets looked like something one would find 'on the menu at the Korean restaurant.'")

"So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture," Wade continued in another tweet.