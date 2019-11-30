Is Candace Cameron Bure Really the Christmas Queen? Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Leading Ladies

Looking for some girl power this holiday season? Just turn your TV to the Hallmark Channel and keep it on through the New Year.

Over the course of its decade (and counting) run, Hallmark has quietly assembled a surprisingly stacked line-up of leading ladies, most of whom return each year to lead a Christmas rom-com during their Countdown to Christmas programming.

One of its go-to moves it to cast a familiar face—whether they're a former child star the public watched grow up or an actress who appeared on a hit teen drama—playing into the "nostalgia factor." While other networks are going with revivals to capitalize on the trend, Hallmark is just going for star power...and it's working, especially for their wildly successful Countdown to Christmas programming, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year after continuously making the network the highest rated cable channel in the fourth quarter for the last several years.