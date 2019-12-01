Nicole Richie's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If one thing is for sure, when it comes to fashionistas, it's hard not to immediately think of style icon Nicole Richie. Fashion and the tiny trendsetter are synonymous at this point (thanks to her culture-shifting fashion brand House of Harlow 1960, of course).

If you're like us, we like to imagine the kinds of magical and flowy things hiding in her closet and what beauty serums she uses to keep that oh-so-fresh look she's always rocking.

With holiday shopping on our minds, lucky for us, the actress, avid book reader and philanthropist has exclusively handpicked clothing, accessories and skincare products just for you! The tastemaker admits she's been waiting all year for "sweater weather" and ecstatic about the upcoming holiday party circuit.

She shared an array of go-to must-haves to make your party hopping—and holiday shopping—easier. From her namesake branded frocks to on-trend fannypacks to the latest-and-greatest hair conditioning sprays, we've got you. Our favorite? This Arthur top in paisley, of course.

Take a look at her retro-meets-modern picks below.