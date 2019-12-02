Cyber Monday 2019 Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve & More

HAPPY CYBER MONDAY!  Do you have any shopping left in you, fair-weathered friends? Well, we sure hope so because if you missed out on any of the weekend deals fashionistas, there are cyber deals happening ALL day today on tons of fan favorite fashion brands. From Anthropologie to Revolve to Shopbop and more, we've got you covered.  

Here are some of your must-have brands Cyber Monday steals:

Anthropologie: Shop 50% off ALL sale and 30% off everything plus free shipping on orders over $100.
Revolve: New markdowns up to 75 percent off for a limited time only and take an extra 20 percent off.
Shopbop: Up to 25 percent off full-price items and up to 75 percent off sale items with code MORE19.
Here are 12 of our favorite deals below.

Lydia Vest

This wrap-like vest keeps you warm, toasty, and fashionable as the weather cools. Throw it on over a layered look in the morning, and you'll be ready to take on the day. Also available in black/grey. Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale: Shop 50% off ALL sale and 30% off everything plus free shipping on orders over $100.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$70
$35 Anthropologie
Natalia Gemma Caroline Duvet Cover (FULL)

Featuring a paisley-inspired floral motif, this charmingly printed bedding is designed to wow any guests that comes over this holiday season. Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale: Shop 50% off ALL sale and 30% off everything plus free shipping on orders over $100.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$110
$60 Anthropologie
Eberjey Gisele Slouchy Sleep Set

Cancel your plans - this darling sleep set calls for staying in bed all day. Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale: Shop 50% off ALL sale and 30% off everything plus free shipping on orders over $100.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$98
$49 Anthropologie
Delaney Plaid Fringed Scarf

Rendered in colorful plaid, this fringed scarf adds a touch of cheer to any layered look. Available in a variety of colors. Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale: Shop 50% off ALL sale and 30% off everything plus free shipping on orders over $100.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$58
$29 Anthropologie
Lovers + Friends Aryan Jumpsuit

Stun the crowds with this cut-out daring jumpsuit. Cyber Monday Sale: New markdowns up to 75% off for a limited time only and take an extra 20%

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$144
$101 Revolve
Lovers + Friends Kamalla Sweater Dress

Fun meets flirty with this cozy heather gray sweater with heart details. Cyber Monday Sale: New markdowns up to 75% off for a limited time only and take an extra 20% off.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$99
$70 Revolve
Dolce Vita Marca Booties

Strut your stuff in these on-trend western-style suede booties. Cyber Monday Sale: New markdowns up to 75% off for a limited time only and take an extra 20% off.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$150
$113 Revolve
Brixton Messer Fedora

Top off any look with this fashion-forward brimmed fedora hat. Available in a variety of colors. Cyber Monday Sale: New markdowns up to 75% off for a limited time only and take an extra 20% off.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$59
$41 Revolve
Madewell Button Front Wide Leg Crop Jeans

On days when skinny just isn't doing it for you, turn to these cool jeans. Cyber Monday Sale: up to 25 percent off full-price items and up to 75 percent off sale items with code MORE19.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$95
$71 Shopbop
Apparis Sarah Faux Fur Jacket

This fresh jacket from the label features comfy softness combined with subtle quilting—and it just might become your new go-to! Cyber Monday Sale: up to 25 percent off full-price items and up to 75 percent off sale items with code MORE19.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$203
$152 Shopbop
Villa Rouge Ally Sandals

Touches of transparent vinyl spruce up these understated sandals with their unique shape and substantial block heel. Cyber Monday Sale: up to 25 percent off full-price items and up to 75 percent off sale items with code MORE19.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$53
$40 Shopbop
Oliveve Laine Ring Bag

Stow all your essentials in this rainbow crocodile must-have bag! Cyber Monday Sale: up to 25 percent off full-price items and up to 75 percent off sale items with code MORE19.

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve &amp; More
$119
$89 Shopbop

