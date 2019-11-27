Dakota Johnson's Interview With Ellen DeGeneres Is So Incredibly Awkward You Have See It To Believe It

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 6:36 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Well, this is fifty shades of uncomfortable.
Dakota Johnson's interview with Ellen DeGeneres started off on the wrong foot—and only got worse from there. While discussing the actress' recent 30th birthday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host couldn't help but wonder why she didn't score an invite to the star-studded bash. (Partygoers included boyfriend Chris Martin, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus.)
"You were invited," Dakota insisted. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s*%t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"
Now, that's simply not the truth. At least, according to Ellen. "Of course I like you," she said. "You knew I liked you! You've been on the show many times and don't I show like." Cue the awkward silence.
As Ellen continued to maintain she was excluded from the guest list, Dakota interrupted, asking the show's executive producer Jonathan Norman to back her up.
"I was invited? Why didn't I go?" Ellen mused. "Oh yeah, I had a thing. It was probably in Malibu. That's too far for me to go...No, but I really didn't remember that until just now."
Uncomfortable? Just wait, we're only getting started!
While getting into the details of the party, Ellen noted that pal Tig Notaro performed a set. "It was a surprise!" Dakota admitted. "She's my favorite comedian."
Yikes. The audience did not appreciate that one. Trying to backtrack, Dakota quickly added "other than you." But knowing it was a lost cause, she jokingly got up and pretended to leave.
For her part, Ellen wasn't offended. "I was just talking to my favorite actress the other day," she said. "Jen Aniston."
Don't worry, there's more more awkwardness coming! As it turns out, Ellen thinks she deserves credit for Dakota stanning Tig.
"Tig is hilarious," the comedian admitted. "But you saw her first at my birthday party, so I feel like I introduced her to you."
Except..."I had left your birthday party before that happened," Dakota revealed. "Gosh, this isn't going well!'
Nope, it sure is not!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?