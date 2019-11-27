The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter Made a Drunken Request to Prince William

by kelli boyle | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 5:07 AM
The Crown starsHelena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman have both had hilariously awkward run-ins with Prince William.
During an appearance on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live, Carter confirmed a fan's question that she once drunkenly asked the Duke of Cambridge to be her daughter's godfather. (She shares two kids, Billy Burton, 16, and Nell Burton, 11, with ex-husband Tim Burton.)
As the star joked to Andy Cohen, "I wasn't that drunk, but enough drunk for me not to drink anymore." But she apparently wasn't the only one partying that night. "He wasn't totally sober himself," the Harry Potter alum dished. "Not in a bad way, it was just very jolly."
And then, she explained how this drunk moment went down. "Thing is, I'd spent all my friends as godparents on my first child, so Billy had 11 godparents. So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn't have any left. I thought, 'Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,' you know?"
And the future King of England gave a funny—and drunk, don't forget drunk—response. As Carter revealed, "He just said, 'You don't want me to be godfather to your child.' And I left. I mean obviously, it didn't work out."
Similarly, the actress' on-screen sister (who plays Queen Elizabeth II opposite her Princess Margaret) revealed on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month that she had quite a funny moment with the royal. And it was all about The Crown.
"It didn't go very well," Colman told host Graham Norton of their first meeting. "I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, ‘No.'"
Not to worry, though. Just as he was with Carter, Colman said "he was very charming and very lovely" in response.
For someone who doesn't watch The Crown, he sure does seem to party with the cast a lot!
