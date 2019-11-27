The Weeknd's New Song "Heartless" Hints At Break Ups With Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez

by kelli boyle | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 4:16 AM
The Weeknd is back.
After teasing new music throughout this week, the "I Can't Feel My Face" singer has just dropped his newest single "Heartless"—his first new track since dropping My Dear Melancholy in March 2018.
In the chorus, he sings about his emotions being hardened after going through tough times. "Why? 'Cause I'm heartless," he sings. "And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless / All this money and this pain got me heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless."
"Said I'm heartless," he continues. "Tryna be a better man, but I'm heartless / Never be a weddin' plan for the heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless."
Based on later lyrics in the single, it sounds as if the starboy is crediting his breakups Bella Hadid and Selena Gomezas the reason for his newly numb mentality.
As he sings in the bridge, "I lost my heart and my mind / I try to always do right / I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life."
Fans of The Weeknd won't have a hard time drawing parallels between that "back in my life" line and Hadid. After all, the two dated on and off from 2015 to 2018, but are no longer together. There were rumors that the two reunited in October, but they remain just friends.
As for his relationship with Gomez, the pair dated for 10 months in 2017, and it's widely believed by his fans that "Call Out My Name" is about her. In "Heartless," it seems as though all of these painful breakups could be the reason he's feeling so jaded and is opting to return to past behaviors in his newly single life.
If "Heartless" isn't about Gomez specifically, there is still a possibility his upcoming new music will be. According to ASCAP website, The Weeknd has registered a song called "Like Selena," so fans will have to wait and see if that single ever sees the light of day.
Regardless of what the artist has planned, one thing that's for sure is this new era of music is going to be a wild ride.
The star has been teasing this new music all week after deactivating his Instagram in June. When he returned to the social media app last week, all of his posts had been wiped clean and his bio simply read "loading..."
Now, his bio reads "here we go..." and he has posted three times in the last day, each one teasing the release of "Heartless." The first image was a blurry black-and-white shot of the musician's face captioned, "the fall starts tomorrow night." The second was a less blurry shot, with a caption that prepared fans for his chaotic new era. As he captioned the post, "TONIGHT WE START A NEW BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER! LET'S GO!"
And finally, the third announced the release of the new song. As he wrote in the caption, "heartless. out now. everywhere."
Prepare yourselves, The Weeknd stans. New music is coming.
