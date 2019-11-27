Mortal Instruments' Godfrey Gao Dead at 35 After Collapsing On Reality Show Set

Godfrey Gao has passed away.

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor, best known for playing Magnus Bane in the 2013 film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, died while filming the Chinese reality game show Chase Me. He was only 35. The devastating news was confirmed by his management team Jetstar Entertainment early Wednesday morning.

"In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us," a spokesperson said in a statement, according to WWD. "We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept."

"Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey's for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location," the spokesperson's statement continued. "Please respect Godfrey's family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey's family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone."