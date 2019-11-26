The First Photos of Sadie Robertson's Wedding Gown Will Leave You Speechless

Sadie Robertson was a sight for sore eyes during her wedding day.

The Duck Dynasty star married her beau Christian Huff on Nov. 25 in Robertson's parents' home in West Monroe, Louisiana in front of their loved ones and closest friends.

On Monday evening, attendees began sharing sweet moments from the newly wedded couples' special day and today, the beautiful bride is finally sharing what her wedding gown looked like. It's safe to say, we're speechless. Earlier today, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to share the first picture of her and Huff as a married couple. "Forever, me and you," Robertson wrote on Instagram.

The reality TV star shared with E! News ahead of her magical day that she'd be donning a timeless wedding dress from Kleinfeld Bridal. Robertson's dress was nothing short of magical as she stepped out in a classic all-white strapless satin dress that gracefully hugged her figure. She also wore matching satin gloves with her dress—looking just like a princess!

Keeping it sophisticated and elegant, Robertson wore her hair in a low bun and topped off her look with a pair of diamond earrings.