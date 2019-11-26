Zoë Kravitz's New Pixie Cut Proves That Short Hair Isn't Just a Summer Style

New hair, who dis?!

Zoë Kravitz is already ahead of the "new year, new me" trend that starts to circulate around the holidays, because she just debuted a gasp-worthy pixie cut. That's right, she traded her long locs for a shorter 'do.

"hair," she simply captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday evening with the scissors emoji. Moreover, the Big Little Lies actress shared a selfie that showed off her fresh chop (and radiant skin).

In the snapshot, Kravitz is perched on her bed wearing a white spaghetti-strap tank-top and several gold jewelry pieces, which made her overall look seem ultra-chic and picturesque. If anything, her major transformation proves short hair isn't just a summer style and can easily be rocked during the cold, winter months.

As for the mastermind behind the 30-year-old star's new 'do? It appears celebrity hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, who frequently works with Janelle Monáe,Yara Shahidi and La La Anthony, did the honors.