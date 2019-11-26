Gabrielle Union Expressed Concern Over ''Offensive'' America's Got Talent Incidents: Report

New details about Gabrielle Union's departure from America's Got Talent are emerging.

According to an explosive report from Variety, the actress reportedly left the NBC show after expressing concern over "offensive" incidents that took place on the set.

During one alleged incident, Jay Lenovisited the AGT offices, where Union and co-judge Julianne Hough witnessed the former talk show host make an inappropriate joke. Four people who were present revealed to the outlet, "Leno made a crack about a painting on display in a hallway of Simon Cowell, the show's executive producer and judge, surrounded by his dogs. Leno joked that the pets looked like something one would find 'on the menu at a Korean restaurant.'"

This, of course, offended many people who were present, including Gabrielle, who sought to have the joke reported to the human resources department in order to show the production staff the joke was not okay, according to the outlet. However, despite bringing the issue to the attention of an executive, the situation was "never escalated" to HR.