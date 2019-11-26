Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome a New Addition to Their Family

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 3:06 PM
It's a family of... fur babies!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's household is slowly growing with the newest addition to their family: a puppy named Gino. "Back with my boys..," the Isn't It Romantic actress shared on social media, alongside a heartwarming photo of her fur baby posing with her husband. "welcome home @ginothegerman."
Of course, the 37-year-old star showed her first dog, Diana Chopra, some affection in that same Instagram post. "we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas," she wrote with the accompanying emojis: the puppy, heart and heart-eyes.
Additionally, the Jonas Brothers member couldn't contain his excitement over his little pup, which turned out to be the "best surprise" for him this morning by his megastar wife.
"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino," he shared on Twitter with a swoon-worthy video of the moment Gino jumped on him in bed.
"I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on," he continued. "Thank you."
"so much cute in the same frame," Chopra shared in a separate post of the same heart-melting video. " happy almost anniversary baby."
In the same way the fan-favorite couple created an Instagram account for Diana, they made one for their furry baby. "I'm here. I'm home," Gino's first post on his personal account read.
"We love you Gino," The Sky Is Pink actress commented underneath the photo of Nick and Gino cuddling.
Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino. I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕 pic.twitter.com/98ejOCdWcS— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 26, 2019
"Welcome home baby brother," Chopra's first pup wrote in an Instagram post.
It's safe to say it was cuteness all around. The new addition to their family comes around two months after the Baywatch actress hinted that she and Nick had kids on the brain.
Speaking to E! News at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, the leading lady dished on whether or not babies are in her future. "Hopefully, if god blesses us with them," she said with a huge smile on her face.
"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," the 37-year-old also shared with Vogue India for the September issue cover. "For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?