Where the Stars of Big Time Rush Are Now

You've got your boy bands made up of aspiring stars who showed up at a come-one, come-all audition organized by a hustling producer. You've got your lads who were put together on a competition show by a visionary with a knack for developing raw talent. And then you've got your groups who can both sing and act—and whose fortunes rose thanks to a hit sitcom.

Groups like Big Time Rush.

It's been 10 years since the show of the same name premiered on Nickelodeon, turning its four stars into teen idols and charting pop stars, the glow of the boy band they played on TV handily filtering into the real world.

Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Pena Jr. and Logan Henderson played...wait for it... Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan, hockey-playing buddies from Duluth, Minn., who get a chance to go to Los Angeles to make their dream of boy band stardom a reality.