Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 9:00 PM

Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

BLACK FRIDAY IS HERE! Time to stash the turkey and stuffing and time to shop til we drop! One Black Friday deal we're REALLY excited about is fan favorite Nordstrom Rack. With boots and pajamas up to 60% off, coats ad sweaters up to 65% off, fine jewelry under $200, designer handbags under $100, luxe fragrances under $50 and toys under $25, there's something to score for everybody on your list!

And TODAY, Nov. 28 and tomorrow, Nov. 29, take an additional 50% off ALL CLEARANCE items. That's right, if you've been eyeing stylish Calvin Klein puffer jackets or Kate Spade clutches or Sam Edelman suede booties, NOW's the time to stock up before the holidays. We've handpicked clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, toys and more, but just check out the site because there's SO much more. Our favorite? This chunky and oh-so-cozy Madewell turtleneck, of course.

Not sure you'll be able to get away from your family's Thanksgiving itinerary? That's OK because on Saturday, Nov. 30, you'll be able to take 30% off ALL CLEARANCE items, as well. But hurry, items will sell out rapidly!

Here are 13 of our favorite deals below.

Read

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019

Sam Edelman Wendall Suede Bootie

A sophisticated suede bootie with a side zipper and back pull-tab offers a versatile, chic appearance. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$150
$34 Nordstrom Rack
Calvin Klein Woven Oversized Notch Lapel Coat

An oversized notch lapel adds high style to this woven coat. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$400
$80 Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Colorfleck Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Slouchy and ribbed in a textural yarn softened with a touch of silk, this turtleneck sweater is one you'll want to live in. Also available in black. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$110
$30 Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag

Crafted from leather that can handle your busy life, this versatile bag is made in a compact design to hold the essentials without weighing you down. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$249
$47 Nordstrom Rack
Carriere Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Pave Diamond Heart Inset Ring

This rose gold plated sterling silver ring is set with a gleaming diamond heart inset. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$125
$30 Nordstrom Rack
Carole Hochman Shawl Collar Waist Tie Textured Robe

Get ready to lounge in a cozy long sleeve textured robe featuring a shawl collar and a self-tie waist for extra comfort. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$72
$15 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Cathie Suede Faux Fur Short Boot

Faux fur creates a cozy boot crafted from suede that will never leave your feet out in the cold. Also available in black. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$180
$50 Nordstrom Rack
GUCCI Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette Spray

Indulge yourself in moments of guilty pleasure, and feel the freedom of going slightly beyond social conventions, the thrill of staying in control while you're pushing your own boundaries. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$78
$25 Nordstrom Rack
Schylling Fisher-Price Chatter Phone

This spunky little phone is sure to captivate any audience. With its rolling eyes, ringing old school rotary dial, wheels that spin and a mouth that just loves to chatter, this pull along telephone will have little ones chatting away all day long! Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$20
$7 Nordstrom Rack
Lego Elsa's Market Adventure

Enjoy building and customizing this set in different ways to create endless Frozen adventures. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$20 Nordstrom Rack
Nike Renew TR 9 Training Sneaker

An elite training sneaker with shock-absorbing construction. Lightweight but powerful. Available in a variety of colors. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$75
$30 Nordstrom Rack
In Bloom by Jonquil Lace Trim Satin 2-Piece Pajama Set

A smooth satin exterior and lace trim complement these chic pajamas. Also available in pink. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$60
$14 Nordstrom Rack
Calvin Klein Long Line Quilted Puffer Jacket

Bundle up in style with this calf-length puffer jacket in jet black. Black Friday Sale: 50% off all clearance on Nov. 28 - Nov. 29. 30% off all clearance on Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
$380
$70 Nordstrom Rack

Check out Nordstrom Rack's entire Black Friday sale and scope out all of our Black Friday Deal Guides!

Trending Stories

