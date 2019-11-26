Michael B. Jordan In Talks to Play Superman

Goodbye Eric Killmonger, hello Clark Kent!
According to Variety, the DC Universe isn't quite done with Superman just yet, as Black Panther alum Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on the Man of Steel to Warner Bros. earlier this year. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in January, so it's not all too shocking that the star would make the move from Marvel to DC.
While Jordan did pitch his own take on the beloved caped superhero, the film—if it were to be greenlit—would reportedly not come close to a movie theater until 2023. This is due to both the Creed star's packed list of upcoming projects as well as Warner Bros.' list of many superhero films soon to be released. (Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey comes out Feb. 7, the Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Danno and Zoë Kravitz is underway and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, just to name a few.)
Despite reports of a reboot, there is no script or director attached to Jordan's pitch, Variety reports. Still, the idea of him playing the Man of Steel, previously played by Henry Cavill, is an intriguing development.
With the success of darker films like 2019's Joker, DC is reportedly hoping it can sink its teeth further into this more insidious version of classic comic book stories. So, if a new Superman were to grace the big screen, it's likely the story would be more R-rated than not.
Other films in the works in the DC Universe are a solo film for Ezra Miller's The Flash, Green Lantern Corps, an Aquaman sequel and spinoff series, as well as a Batgirl movie.
It seems only fitting that Superman (and Jordan, of course) be included in all of this excitement.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM