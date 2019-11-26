The Proud Family Revival Reportedly Coming to Disney+ in 2020

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 11:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Proud Family, Oscar Proud, Best Animated Dads

Disney

Disney+ continues to feed the nostalgia.

The streaming service is already home to new shows set in the Marvel and Star Wars universes and is bringing back the early 2000s hit Lizzie McGuire with Hilary Duff once again playing the titular character—and it's not done reviving fan-favorite shows from the dawn of the new millennium just yet.

Announced by Jo Marie Payton on Strahan, Sara and Keke, The Proud Family will reportedly return with new episodes in February 2020.

Payton, who viewers also know from Family Matters, voiced Suga Mama on the Disney Channel series and told host Keke Palmer about the new episodes when asked if she was anything like the character.

Photos

41 Surprising Celebrities Who Voice Kids Shows

"Yeah. Suga's large and in charge, that's all I've got to say—except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February," Payton said.

Palmer confirmed it would be on Disney+. Series star Tommy Davidson previously told press the show was coming back in an interview with Where Is the Buzz on a red carpet.

So far Disney+ has yet to confirm the return of the series. Is this all an elaborate plan by Payton and Davidson to get the show back? Probably not, but stranger things have happened in TV land.

The cast of the original series also included Kyla Pratt, Paula Jai Parker, Tara Strong, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Orlando Brown and Raquel Lee.

The Proud Family ran for two seasons and in 2005 had The Proud Family Movie as part of the Disney Channel Original Movie platform. The original series is no Disney+, but the movie is available to stream.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Disney , Nostalgia , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.