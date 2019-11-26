Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Spotted in Same Trailer—But It's Not What You Think

It's time to get back to business.

Just a few short days after Justin Timberlake and his co-star Alisha Wainwright made headlines for hanging out at a New Orleans bar together, the Hollywood stars were spotted back on set of their upcoming movie Palmer.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, photographers captured the two hanging out in the same hair and makeup trailer in between takes.

Justin appeared to be dressed in character while sporting white long sleeve shirt, navy button-up and matching pants. He is set to play a football star who recently returned home after a stint in prison. As for Alisha, she plays a teacher who happens to catch the eye of Justin's character.

The pair would later leave the trailer separately before picking up their phones and calling someone. In other words, it's just two people working and doing their jobs.